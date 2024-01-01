As the autoflowering version of Trainwreck, this strain offers a characteristically zingy and refreshing high, but delivers the goods in a fraction of the time. If you’re looking for a clear-headed and motivating experience, paired with lightning-fast growing times, then you’ve just found your ultimate botanical ally. You’ll have yourself a stash of buds in just 12–13 weeks after your seeds sprout. These resinous flowers boast a THC content of 19% alongside with an array of terpenes that target the taste buds with flavours of candy, earth, pepper, and pine. Brace yourself for indoor harvests of 450–500g/m² and outdoor yields of 90–175g/plant.

