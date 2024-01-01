As the autoflowering version of Trainwreck, this strain offers a characteristically zingy and refreshing high, but delivers the goods in a fraction of the time. If you’re looking for a clear-headed and motivating experience, paired with lightning-fast growing times, then you’ve just found your ultimate botanical ally. You’ll have yourself a stash of buds in just 12–13 weeks after your seeds sprout. These resinous flowers boast a THC content of 19% alongside with an array of terpenes that target the taste buds with flavours of candy, earth, pepper, and pine. Brace yourself for indoor harvests of 450–500g/m² and outdoor yields of 90–175g/plant.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.