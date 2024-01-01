Fast, tropical, and highly aesthetic, Tropicana Cookies Purple Auto ticks all the boxes for cultivators looking to grow a speedy and exotic strain. Her THC content of 20% places her among the strongest autos available, and her deep purple flowers will bring a smile to your face every time you open your stash jar. A creative and uplifting high joins forces with the taste of pineapple to provide an all-round pleasant smoking experience. In just 11–12 weeks after sprouting, you’ll harvest up to 500g/m² from indoor plants and 160–210g/plant from those grown outdoors.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.