Fast, tropical, and highly aesthetic, Tropicana Cookies Purple Auto ticks all the boxes for cultivators looking to grow a speedy and exotic strain. Her THC content of 20% places her among the strongest autos available, and her deep purple flowers will bring a smile to your face every time you open your stash jar. A creative and uplifting high joins forces with the taste of pineapple to provide an all-round pleasant smoking experience. In just 11–12 weeks after sprouting, you’ll harvest up to 500g/m² from indoor plants and 160–210g/plant from those grown outdoors.

