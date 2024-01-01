This feminised, sativa-dominant hybrid stems from parent strains Purple Punch and Tropicana Cookies. As one of the most flavourful varieties available, you’ll experience powerful notes of blueberry, candy, and fruit with every hit. THC levels of 22%, alongside stimulating terpenes, result in a balanced high that keeps the mind clear and the body relaxed. This hardy strain demonstrates great pest and disease resistance and requires little intervention. Expect to harvest 500–550g/m² from indoor plants after 8–10 weeks of flowering. Their outdoor counterparts will churn out up to 600g/plant ready to process during early October.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.