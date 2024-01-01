This feminised, sativa-dominant hybrid stems from parent strains Purple Punch and Tropicana Cookies. As one of the most flavourful varieties available, you’ll experience powerful notes of blueberry, candy, and fruit with every hit. THC levels of 22%, alongside stimulating terpenes, result in a balanced high that keeps the mind clear and the body relaxed. This hardy strain demonstrates great pest and disease resistance and requires little intervention. Expect to harvest 500–550g/m² from indoor plants after 8–10 weeks of flowering. Their outdoor counterparts will churn out up to 600g/plant ready to process during early October.

