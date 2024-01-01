Utilise the vertical plane to add more cultivation space to your garden or grow room with the Royal Queen Seeds Wall Planter. These hanging containers allow growers to expand their gardens in an unconventional direction. Crafted from 100% recycled plastic bottles, these eco-friendly planters are the perfect location to house companion plants that help to deter pests and attract beneficial insects. They’re also ideal for incorporating edible plants into your space, such as strawberries and delicious aromatic herbs. For the more experimental cultivators out there, these wall planters offer additional space to grow dwarf cannabis plants and bolster yields at the end of the growing season. Available in 1-gallon and 2.5-gallon sizes, these planters will add some serious colour and productivity to your space.

