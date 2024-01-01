Wedding Cake Auto: Rapid and Tasty

As the autoflowering version of the original Wedding Cake, Wedding Cake Automatic serves up the same delicious terpenes and euphoric high, but in a fraction of the time.



Wedding Cake Automatic: The Offspring of Wedding Cake and BF Super Auto #1

Wedding Cake blew the minds of growers all over the world with her unique flavours and powerful effects. However, if you’d rather skip the courtship and dive straight into commitment, then Wedding Cake Auto will serve up a yield in much less time. Our skilled breeders created this indica-dominant by crossing parent strains Wedding Cake and BF Super Auto #1.



Flavours and Effects of Wedding Cake Auto

Wedding Cake Auto inherited all of the delicious terpenes from the original cultivar. You’ll enjoy moreish flavours of citrus, fruit, candy, and pine with every inhalation. Shortly after experiencing her aromatic components, you’ll feel a euphoric and physical high fuelled by a THC content of 19% take hold.



Growing Characteristics of Wedding Cake Automatic

Speedy. Compact. Hardy. Wedding Cake Auto doesn’t require the constant care and attention of your standard photoperiod strain. This variety will grow just about anywhere without a fuss. You can keep indoor plants at a stealthy height of just 60cm using some training, and reap up to 450g/m² under good lights. Outdoors, plants peak at 100cm and produce up to 120g/plant in as little as 10 weeks after sprouting.

read more