About this product
Sweet terpenes. High levels of THC. Superb yields. What else could you ask for? Wedding Cake ticks all of the boxes, leaving growers satisfied and accomplished. Enjoy everything this indica-dominant lady has to offer.
Breeders Crossed Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie to Create Wedding Cake
You’ll quickly fall head over heels for Wedding Cake. Our breeders created this sweet and stoning USA Premium variety by marrying Girl Scout Cookies with Cherry Pie. This union birthed a progeny that inherited the best traits from each parent, including a mouth-watering terpene profile and boatloads of THC.
Flavours and Effects of Wedding Cake
Earthiness. Herbs. Candy. Every hit of these flowers will leave you pining for another. Wedding Cake tastes great in joints and bong bowls, but loading them into a vape will give you a true taste of what they have to offer. As the flavour begins to wane on your tongue, THC levels of 23% quickly take hold, exerting a powerful high that stones the body and enlivens the mind.
Growing Characteristics of Wedding Cake
Low on space? No worries. You can easily get away with growing Wedding Cake in hidden nooks in your home or in the stealthiest spot in your garden. Apply training early, and you can keep indoor plants at a height of 70cm. Despite their small size, they’ll manage to produce up to 500g/m². Get ready to harvest after a flowering phase of 8–10 weeks. Outdoors, this variety peaks at a height of 150cm and develops a bushy and productive canopy. You’ll find yourself harvesting up to 600g/plant during early October.
Wedding Cake
About this brand
Royal Queen Seeds
GROW HIGHER!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
