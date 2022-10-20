About this product
Delta 8 THC Gummies Product Description
Total ∆8THC Content: 500mg
∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg
Gummies per Pack: 20
Ingredients: Water, pectin, sugar, sodium citrate, corn syrup, flavoring (based on flavor chosen), sunflower oil, Delta-8 distillate, sodium acid sulfate, citric acid, natural and artificial coloring.
Extraction Material: Hemp
Delta 9 THC Content: <0.3%
About this brand
Royal Remedies
Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.