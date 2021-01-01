Royal Tree Gardens
Blue Galaxy
Product rating:
About this product
Afghani x Hashplant (I) - Coming from two of the earliest varieties of cannabis, this Middle Eastern cross has heavy resin production, which both of its predecessors are notorious for having. With a very complex nose, Blue Galaxy has the best of both worlds combining an earthy hash smell with a fruity-sweetness. This potent strain will influence great relaxation and euphoria. A real couch lock kind of high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!