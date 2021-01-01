About this product

THE HEXAHEDRON

Crafted in Silver Plate.



The Hexahedron, with its classic clean line design, fits neatly on your coffee table, nightstand, or desk. It is also a great travel companion sitting quietly in your backpack or a ladies purse. Push the gold lock button, to pop open the hinged top reveling your weed. When done, snap it closed to keep your stash secure and fresh.

The Hexahedron is made in gleaming Silver Plate with a leather-textured silver on the inside.



Specifications:

Size: 2" x 2" x 2" / Material: Silver Plate / Hinged Cover

/ Lock Button: Gold Plate / Textured Interior