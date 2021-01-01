STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling
The Kit by RSM Sterling
About this product
THE KIT
Crafted in Silver Plate
The ultimate stash box. . . made in gleaming Silver Plate with a leather texture silver on the inside.
The partitioned interior holds the included Silver Plated Scoop in the rear compartment and your weed in the front.
The Scoop is the perfect method, to measure just the right amount of stash for your vape or pipe.
The automatic Gold Lock button insures that your stash is secure and fresh.
The Kit is perfect at home, on your coffee table or desk.
When traveling, it fits neatly into your backpack or a ladies purse.
Specifications:
Size: 1" x 2" x 4" / Material: Silver Plate / Hinged Cover /
Lock Button: Gold Plate/ Textured Interior/ 1 Partition /
Silver Plated Scoop: ¼" x ½" x 3"
