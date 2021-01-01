STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling
The Pyramid by RSM Sterling
About this product
THE PYRAMID
Crafted in Silver Plate.
The power of The Pyramid, Is it real?
Push the Pharaohs Gold Button . . .Enter the tomb to find your weed. When done, snap it closed to keep your stash secure and fresh.
This classic shape, with a high relief textured design, will look great sitting on your coffee table or desk.
The Pyramid can travel with you in a backpack or a ladies purse.
Specifications:
Size: 3" x 3" x 2" / Material: Silver Plate / Textured Surface
Lock Button: Gold Plate /Textured Interior/ Hinged Cover
