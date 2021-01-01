About this product

THE WAVE

Crafted in Silver Plate

The Wave is a throwback to the 30's when the fashionable, out on the town, needed a stylish way to carry their cigarettes. Today, it is a stylish way to carry your pre-rolled or stash.

The stylish Wave is made in gleaming Silver Plate with a leather textured silver on the inside.

The automatic Gold Lock button insures that your weed is secure and fresh.

This classic shape has rounded corners and sides, to fit comfortably into a jacket or jeans pocket, or a ladies purse.



Specifications:

Size: ½" x 2" x 4" / Material: Silver Plate /Hinged Cover / Lock Button: Gold Plate / Textured Interior