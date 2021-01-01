RSO+GO™ disposables are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full vaping experience.



No chargers, buttons to activate, or separate batteries are required. Each RSO+GO CCELL disposable is loaded with full spectrum oil and ready to go, just take a pull for a low-odor vaping experience that's discreet and convenient. This disposable vaporizer fits in the palm of your hand. RSO+GO disposable pens come in one size, .3g (300mg).



Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.