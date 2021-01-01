Rumble Box Supplies
About this product
ONE PUSH FOR THE PERFECT AMOUNT: Spring-loaded to help access the bat. Just press down and turn for a few hits.
TAKE IT ANYWHERE: The classic slim design to easily fit in a pocket, bag or purse. This makes it that much easier to bring it with you on the go.
GUARANTEED SATISFACTION: If this one-hitter bat dugout doesn’t work to your liking, just let us know to receive a full refund or replacement. No questions asked.
TAKE IT ANYWHERE: The classic slim design to easily fit in a pocket, bag or purse. This makes it that much easier to bring it with you on the go.
GUARANTEED SATISFACTION: If this one-hitter bat dugout doesn’t work to your liking, just let us know to receive a full refund or replacement. No questions asked.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!