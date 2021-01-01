RxCBD
Deep Tissue Relief (for People)
About this product
The most advanced pain management & anti-inflammatory herbs from around the world.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Cocoa Butter, Proprietary 6 Oil Blend, Beeswax, Magnesium Oil, Menthol Crystals, Proprietary 22 Herb Formula, High CBD Raw & Decarboxylated Organic Hemp Oils & Cayenne Pepper
Suggested uses of RxCBD Deep Tissue Relief: Spot treatment for sore joints and muscles.
