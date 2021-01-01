About this product

The highest quality medicinal herbs are used in our products. This holistic combination of ingredients have been selected for their healing properties which serve to reduce swelling, rejuvenate circulation, invigorate cellular growth and stimulate deep tissue healing.

This holistic combination of ingredients have been selected for their healing properties which serve to reduce swelling, rejuvenate circulation, invigorate cellular growth and stimulate deep tissue healing.

INGREDIENTS: Hemp Root, Comfrey Root, Burdock Root, Sage, Lavender, Lobelia, Hyssop, Feverfew, Myrrh Gum, Bay, Marjoram, Mints, Soy and Olive oils, liquapar, beeswax and full-spectrum hemp CBD oil.