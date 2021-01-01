Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RxCBD

RxCBD

People First Aid Spray

About this product

The highest quality medicinal herbs are used in our products. This holistic combination of ingredients have been selected for their healing properties which serve to reduce swelling, rejuvenate circulation, invigorate cellular growth and stimulate deep tissue healing.
This holistic combination of ingredients have been selected for their healing properties which serve to reduce swelling, rejuvenate circulation, invigorate cellular growth and stimulate deep tissue healing.
INGREDIENTS: Hemp Root, Comfrey Root, Burdock Root, Sage, Lavender, Lobelia, Hyssop, Feverfew, Myrrh Gum, Bay, Marjoram, Mints, Soy and Olive oils, liquapar, beeswax and full-spectrum hemp CBD oil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!