Chocolate X RYOT® 2 pc Red Maple Grinder



Our premium 1905 Wood Grinders deliver smoothly ground herb with every use. Durable and portable, these unique accessories are engineered to perfection. These pair well with RYOT® PackRatz and Piper cases.



Features

Maple Wood Body

Steel Teeth

Magnetic Closure

Guaranteed Not to Warp or Lose Pins

2 Piece Design