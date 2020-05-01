About this product

The RYOT® Flat Pack is discrete and designed to keep your stash and accessories dry and odors on lockdown. This 2 in 1 drop style bag comes in several sizes. The outer shell is 100% SMELL-PROOF, WATER-PROOF and built to withstand heavy use in any conditions. The integrated and removable SmellSafe carbon lined interior bag can be used separately or as a bag within the bag. Lockable with included RYOT® lock. Pack and Protect with RYOT®.



Available in 3 Sizes:

Large Dimensions (closed) 12” x 9” x .5” (305mm x 129mm x 13mm) Includes RYOT® Lock

Medium Dimensions (closed) 10.75” x 6.5” x .5” ( 273mm x 165mm x 13mm) Includes RYOT® Lock

Small Dimensions (closed) 3.5” x 6” x .5” (89mm x 152mm x 13mm)