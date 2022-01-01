About this product
No other grinder is this versatile. The GR8TR® Jar Body Grinder has it all, including both Vape and Standard Easy Change Grinder plates, a 60 Mesh Stainless steel Easy Change Screen, top lid bonus storage, and all the modularity that one could ever hope for.
“Breakthrough design and technology. I have a grinder collection that most people would dream of, but the GR8TR is what I use every day.” OB Gold, Author of Seven Steps to Marijuana Mastery.
Build It Your Way
The GR8TR® is modular by design. When it comes to assembling and configuring your GR8TR®, the choice is yours. Not interested in sifting? Remove the sifting chamber to create a perfect 3pc GR8TR®. Otherwise, convert your grinder into a storage sifter and get the most out of your herbs. You can also break it into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. Grind and Go with the GR8TR® by Kannastör.
Specs
Dimensions: 3.75 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D)
Features
Jar Body GR8TR® Grinder
Limited Lifetime Warranty
Premium Food Grade Quality
GR8TR® Storage Lid
Spare Grinder Plate Storage
Anti Friction and Residue Rings
Micro Teeth
Deep Dish Grinding Chamber
Easy Change GR8TR® Plates
Easy Change Grinder Screen
Polished Puck Base
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.