No other grinder is this versatile. The GR8TR® Jar Body Grinder has it all, including both Vape and Standard Easy Change Grinder plates, a 60 Mesh Stainless steel Easy Change Screen, top lid bonus storage, and all the modularity that one could ever hope for.



“Breakthrough design and technology. I have a grinder collection that most people would dream of, but the GR8TR is what I use every day.” OB Gold, Author of Seven Steps to Marijuana Mastery.



Build It Your Way

The GR8TR® is modular by design. When it comes to assembling and configuring your GR8TR®, the choice is yours. Not interested in sifting? Remove the sifting chamber to create a perfect 3pc GR8TR®. Otherwise, convert your grinder into a storage sifter and get the most out of your herbs. You can also break it into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. Grind and Go with the GR8TR® by Kannastör.



Specs

Dimensions: 3.75 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D)



Features

Jar Body GR8TR® Grinder

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Premium Food Grade Quality

GR8TR® Storage Lid

Spare Grinder Plate Storage

Anti Friction and Residue Rings

Micro Teeth

Deep Dish Grinding Chamber

Easy Change GR8TR® Plates

Easy Change Grinder Screen

Polished Puck Base