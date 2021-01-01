About this product
Long RYOT® 9mm Slim Anodized Aluminum Cigarette Holder in Rose Gold
FEATURES:
Designed to prevent heat transfer
Fits all standard RYOT® Dugouts
Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W
FEATURES:
Designed to prevent heat transfer
Fits all standard RYOT® Dugouts
Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.