The Playboy by RYOT HeadCase provides an ALL-IN-ONE heavy-duty storage complete with odor-absorbing technology.



Made from weatherproof canvas and a plush padded interior. Chenelle front and back Logos adds a nice soft touch like no other...



FEATURES:

RYOT SmellSafe Technology

Chenelle soft touch Branding

Durable and Lockable Zipper Pulls

Antimicrobial Cushioned Interior for protection



INCLUDES:

Playboy Stand-Up Spoon Pipe

Playboy Pendant Storage Puck

2.25 Inch Quick Clip Carabiner