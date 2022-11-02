About this product
The Playboy by RYOT HeadCase provides an ALL-IN-ONE heavy-duty storage complete with odor-absorbing technology.
Made from weatherproof canvas and a plush padded interior. Chenelle front and back Logos adds a nice soft touch like no other...
FEATURES:
RYOT SmellSafe Technology
Chenelle soft touch Branding
Durable and Lockable Zipper Pulls
Antimicrobial Cushioned Interior for protection
INCLUDES:
Playboy Stand-Up Spoon Pipe
Playboy Pendant Storage Puck
2.25 Inch Quick Clip Carabiner
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.