About this product
PLAYBOY by RYOT® SmellSafe™ Krypto-Kit in White with Rose Gold Aluminum Spring Bat and rolling papers – LOADED – NEW!
The PLAYBOY by RYOT Krypto-kit with a stylish classic white and pink color is the most popular pocketable storage system for glass bats and small vapes ever designed. Today, we’ve redesigned the krypto-kit with smaller specs for extra pocketablity, odor absorption and optimized storage for smoking accessories.
SmellSafe
The SmellSafe Carbon Series incorporates extensive carbon permeated padding, therefore, neutralizing and trapping most odors in its pores. Additionally, our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep most odors in and the weather out. The RYOT line of pipe and vape cases is for the discerning herbal enthusiast. We value utility, discretion and style. Pack and Protect with RYOT. To re-activate the carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes.
Specs
Dimensions: 4.125 L x 2.625 W x 1 H inches
Features
RYOT Patented SmellSafe Technology
Lockable Zipper (Lock not Included)
Odor Absorption Antimicrobial Microfibers
Panels to Store Cash, Cards, or Papers
Removable RYOT Freshness Pod
Elastic Storage Loop to Secure your Bat
Stretch Gusseted Pocket Perfect for Lighter Storage
Poker Included
Patent Number 6578707
Includes
Removable RYOT Fresh Pod
Playboy Rose gold Spring One Hitter
Playboy Rolling Papers
RYOT Poker
The PLAYBOY by RYOT Krypto-kit with a stylish classic white and pink color is the most popular pocketable storage system for glass bats and small vapes ever designed. Today, we’ve redesigned the krypto-kit with smaller specs for extra pocketablity, odor absorption and optimized storage for smoking accessories.
SmellSafe
The SmellSafe Carbon Series incorporates extensive carbon permeated padding, therefore, neutralizing and trapping most odors in its pores. Additionally, our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep most odors in and the weather out. The RYOT line of pipe and vape cases is for the discerning herbal enthusiast. We value utility, discretion and style. Pack and Protect with RYOT. To re-activate the carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes.
Specs
Dimensions: 4.125 L x 2.625 W x 1 H inches
Features
RYOT Patented SmellSafe Technology
Lockable Zipper (Lock not Included)
Odor Absorption Antimicrobial Microfibers
Panels to Store Cash, Cards, or Papers
Removable RYOT Freshness Pod
Elastic Storage Loop to Secure your Bat
Stretch Gusseted Pocket Perfect for Lighter Storage
Poker Included
Patent Number 6578707
Includes
Removable RYOT Fresh Pod
Playboy Rose gold Spring One Hitter
Playboy Rolling Papers
RYOT Poker
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.