PLAYBOY by RYOT® SmellSafe™ Krypto-Kit in White with Rose Gold Aluminum Spring Bat and rolling papers – LOADED – NEW!



The PLAYBOY by RYOT Krypto-kit with a stylish classic white and pink color is the most popular pocketable storage system for glass bats and small vapes ever designed. Today, we’ve redesigned the krypto-kit with smaller specs for extra pocketablity, odor absorption and optimized storage for smoking accessories.



SmellSafe

The SmellSafe Carbon Series incorporates extensive carbon permeated padding, therefore, neutralizing and trapping most odors in its pores. Additionally, our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep most odors in and the weather out. The RYOT line of pipe and vape cases is for the discerning herbal enthusiast. We value utility, discretion and style. Pack and Protect with RYOT. To re-activate the carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes.



Specs

Dimensions: 4.125 L x 2.625 W x 1 H inches

Features

RYOT Patented SmellSafe Technology

Lockable Zipper (Lock not Included)

Odor Absorption Antimicrobial Microfibers

Panels to Store Cash, Cards, or Papers

Removable RYOT Freshness Pod

Elastic Storage Loop to Secure your Bat

Stretch Gusseted Pocket Perfect for Lighter Storage

Poker Included

Patent Number 6578707

Includes

Removable RYOT Fresh Pod

Playboy Rose gold Spring One Hitter

Playboy Rolling Papers

RYOT Poker