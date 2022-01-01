About this product
Wear it, put it on your key chain, hang it on your back pack! The PLAYBOY Pendant Puck is more portable and pocketable than ever and fully compatible with the NEW 1.5” GR8TR Grinders. Get ready to grind on the go!!!
Features
Ball Chain Necklace
Made From 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum
Limited Lifetime Warranty
Features
Ball Chain Necklace
Made From 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum
Limited Lifetime Warranty
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.