PLAYBOY by RYOT® Rose Gold Rolling Papers are a Classic 1¼ original size. Also known as “Spanish Size”, 1¼ papers were the standard size of all rolling papers starting hundreds of years ago. Since then, many other shapes, sizes, and materials have been used to produce a wide variety of papers.
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.