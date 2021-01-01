RYOT® 100% Walnut Wood Tray
RYOT® Solid Wood Tray in Walnut
The all new RYOT® walnut rolling tray is handcrafted from a solid piece of American walnut and finished with a linseed oil for a rich finish that is safe for herbs. Innovations like over-vert walls make it easy to scoop herbs for loading papers and bowls. A polished corner funnel allows for an alternative method to load your gear or unload leftover herbs into your RYOT® pouches, jars or boxes.
-Integrated tubular funnel
-Over-vert scoop friendly walls
-Solid wood
-Polished tray surface
-Dimensions: 9" x 5.5" (23 x 14 cm)
