About this product

RYOT® Solid Wood Tray in Walnut



The all new RYOT® walnut rolling tray is handcrafted from a solid piece of American walnut and finished with a linseed oil for a rich finish that is safe for herbs. Innovations like over-vert walls make it easy to scoop herbs for loading papers and bowls. A polished corner funnel allows for an alternative method to load your gear or unload leftover herbs into your RYOT® pouches, jars or boxes.



-Integrated tubular funnel

-Over-vert scoop friendly walls

-Solid wood

-Polished tray surface

-Dimensions: 9" x 5.5" (23 x 14 cm)