About this product
This all-in-one box was crafted to keep all of your accessories together and serve as a while work station to prepare your indulgences. With the removable Easy Roll Scoop Walled Rolling Tray, you'll never need to roll outside of your box. The Lock-R Box also includes a triple jar removable interior box with two adjustable dividers, a removable accessories box with an adjustable divider, and strong locking metal hinge system to keep your goods safe and secure.
SPECS:
11 x 10 inches
FEATURES:
Easy Roll Scoop Walled Rolling Tray
3 RYOT Glass Jars
Beechwood lid with an integrated tray
Removable accessories box with 1 adjustable divider
3 jar removable interior box with 2 adjustable dividers
Durable wood construction featuring high-quality craftsmanship
Attractive metal lock and key
RYOT Prep Card
Classic Engraved Branding
Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.