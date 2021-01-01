RYOT® 15x15 Screen Box
About this product
RYOT® 15 x 15 Screen Box
Single Screen with Latched Lid Design
Features:
Secure Latches
Reinforced with wooden dowels for stronger joints
Classic Engraved Branding
Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting
Seamless black glass base tray
Includes a RYOT® Prep Card
Limited Lifetime Warranty
Interior Box Depth: 2"
14 7/8" x 14 7/8" x 4"
Single Screen with Latched Lid Design
Features:
Secure Latches
Reinforced with wooden dowels for stronger joints
Classic Engraved Branding
Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting
Seamless black glass base tray
Includes a RYOT® Prep Card
Limited Lifetime Warranty
Interior Box Depth: 2"
14 7/8" x 14 7/8" x 4"
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!