RYOT®
RYOT® 3x5 Solid Top Box in Walnut
About this product
Looking to preserve freshness in an elegant yet durable box? RYOT’s Solid Top Boxes are constructed from quality wood with each layer firmly attached magnetically. Their monofilament screen and seamless glass base tray make them the perfect option for collecting botanical concentrates no matter what your blend of choice may be!
SPECS:
Small: 3x5 inches
Medium: 4x7 inches
Large: 7x7 inches
Interior Box Depth: 0.4375 inches
FEATURES:
Attractive wood construction with high-quality workmanship
Classic engraved RYOT branding
Magnetically secured closures
Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting
Includes a RYOT Prep Card
Seamless black glass base tray
All RYOT Boxes when combined with Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma, and taste of your blend
SPECS:
Small: 3x5 inches
Medium: 4x7 inches
Large: 7x7 inches
Interior Box Depth: 0.4375 inches
FEATURES:
Attractive wood construction with high-quality workmanship
Classic engraved RYOT branding
Magnetically secured closures
Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting
Includes a RYOT Prep Card
Seamless black glass base tray
All RYOT Boxes when combined with Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma, and taste of your blend
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!