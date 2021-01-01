About this product

Looking to preserve freshness in an elegant yet durable box? RYOT’s Solid Top Boxes are constructed from quality wood with each layer firmly attached magnetically. Their monofilament screen and seamless glass base tray make them the perfect option for collecting botanical concentrates no matter what your blend of choice may be!



SPECS:

Small: 3x5 inches

Medium: 4x7 inches

Large: 7x7 inches

Interior Box Depth: 1.625 inches



FEATURES:

Attractive wood construction with high-quality workmanship

Classic engraved RYOT branding

Magnetically secured closures

Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting

Includes a RYOT Prep Card

Seamless black glass base tray

All RYOT Boxes when combined with Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma, and taste of your blend