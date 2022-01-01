About this product
The RYOT One-Hitter Black Glass Bat is a sleek and natural option for your smoking needs. Featuring a premium quality borosilicate glass Body and bowl.
Not compatible with RYOT Dugouts
Specs
Sizes: 12mm x 83mm
Features
High-Quality Borosilicate Glass Bowl
Pairs perfectly with a RYOT Hard Shell or Original Krypto-Kit
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.