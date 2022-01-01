About this product
Our new Mini Ceramic “Stand Up Mini Pipe” offers a unique modern but timeless design with the durability and function you would expect. Made from 100% heavy wall Lead-free matte black ceramic. The Mini Spoon fits perfectly in any RYOT case or, “with the silicone bowl cover, you can pop it right in your pocket”.
Glassware “For Smokers By Smokers”.
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.