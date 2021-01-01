RYOT®
RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™
About this product
RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™
The ALL NEW pocket-friendly RYOT® Roller Wallet™ utilizes our Smell Safe® odor protection and a patent-pending easy load tray design and storage compartment to make rolling as easy as 4-2-0. Pack and Protect with RYOT®.
Dimensions: 5” x 2.5” x .5”
The ALL NEW pocket-friendly RYOT® Roller Wallet™ utilizes our Smell Safe® odor protection and a patent-pending easy load tray design and storage compartment to make rolling as easy as 4-2-0. Pack and Protect with RYOT®.
Dimensions: 5” x 2.5” x .5”
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!