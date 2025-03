No other grinder is this versatile. The GR8TR® Solid Body Grinder has it all, including both Vape and Standard Easy Change Grinder plates, a 60 Mesh Stainless Steel Easy Change Screen, top lid bonus storage, and all the modularity that one could ever hope for.



“Breakthrough design and technology. I have a grinder collection that most people would dream of, but the GR8TR is what I use every day.” OB Gold, Author of Seven Steps to Marijuana Mastery.



Build It Your Way

The GR8TR® is modular by design. When it comes to assembling and configuring your GR8TR®, the choice is yours. Not interested in sifting? Remove the sifting chamber to create a perfect 3pc GR8TR®. Otherwise, convert your grinder into a storage sifter and get the most out of your herbs. You can also break it into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. Grind and Go with the GR8TR® by Kannastör.



Specs

Dimensions: 3.25 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D)



Features

Solid Body GR8TR Grinder

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Premium Food Grade Quality

GR8TR Storage Lid

Spare Grinder Plate Storage

Anti Friction and Residue Rings

Micro Teeth

Deep Dish Grinding Chamber

Easy Change GR8TR Plates

Easy Change Grinder Screen

Polished Puck Base

