Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYOT®

RYOT®

RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box

About this product

RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Screen Box

These gorgeous, locking boxes feature an interior open topped monofilament screened box with additional storage for hand pipes, papers, lighters, pokers, or other small smoking accessories. Fully loaded, RYOT® locking boxes make for the perfect home smoking station!

-Durable wood construction with a high quality workmanship
-Attractive Metal Lock and Key
-Open Top Monofilament Box for storing and sifting smoking blends
-Additional Storage for smoking accessories
-2 Removable Storage Dividers
-Includes a RYOT® Prep Card
-Classic Engraved Branding
-Seamless black glass base tray
-All RYOT® Boxes when combined with Boveda® 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma and taste of your blend
-Exterior Box Depth: 3"
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!