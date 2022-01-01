About this product
Protect your head from the cold weather in style with the RYOT® Knit Cuffed beanie. Made with 100% acrylic knit construction throughout, this beanie offers warmth in a simplistic fashion. This lightweight beanie comes with a classic fold-over cuff for an ideal fit, while the patch sewn to the cuff offers a branded accent and a place to carry your doobs. It’s a RYOT® thing!!!
Size: Unfolded 8″ x 12″ Folded 8″ x 9″
Woven patch with doob holder
One size fits most.
100% acrylic.
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.
Thick knit construction
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.