RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Green with Matching Taster



Available in an array of eye catching acrylic blends, the RYOT® Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day!



Taster® is used under license.



Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes

Durable acrylic construction

Magnetic poker and lid

Storage for smoking blends

Unique pistol grip design

Fits all standard taster bats

Matching bat included

Patent # 7717259

Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick