About this product

RYOT® Aluminum "SUPER" Taster Box with Bottle Opener in MATTE BLUE with Aluminum Bat



The Aluminum RYOT® SUPER Taster Box features the one of a kind integrated bottle opener and unique pistol grip design. Along with our patented magnetic poker and lid to help keep every bit of mess and smell at bay. Available in Matte Black, Blue, Green, Silver, Gun Metal, and Rose Gold, their aluminum construction lends these Taster Boxes an added level of durability while simply feeling great in your hand.



Taster® is used under license.



Features:

Durable aluminum construction

Magnetic poker and lid

Storage for smoking blends

Unique pistol grip design

Fits all standard taster bats

Aluminum bat included

Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick