RYOT® Large 3" Poker Sleeve™ in Walnut
RYOT® Large Poker Sleeve™
While a poker is one of the handiest tools to have in your smoking arsenal, they do tend to leave a mess wherever they land...no more! With RYOT® Poker Sleeves, that mess just became your pocket's best friend.
FEATURES:
Multi-purpose poker and tamper tool
Poker magnetically secured in sleeve
Standard poker is easy to replace when needed
Sleeve allows poker to be used again and again
US Patent # 7717259
Available in Black or Walnut
