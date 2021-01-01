About this product

RYOT® Large Poker Sleeve™



While a poker is one of the handiest tools to have in your smoking arsenal, they do tend to leave a mess wherever they land...no more! With RYOT® Poker Sleeves, that mess just became your pocket's best friend.



FEATURES:

Multi-purpose poker and tamper tool

Poker magnetically secured in sleeve

Standard poker is easy to replace when needed

Sleeve allows poker to be used again and again

US Patent # 7717259

Available in Black or Walnut