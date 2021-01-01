About this product

RYOT® Large (3") Wooden Taster Bat with Digger Tip in Rosewood



RYOT® Wooden Taster Bats provide the ultimate in class and function. These intelligently designed bats exceed the standard of tasters on the market in both design and aesthetics, while protecting your fingers and teeth from tar stains. Available in 3” and 2” lengths, these bats are the perfect on-the-go take along!



Matching RYOT® Magnetic Taster Boxes available.



Taster® is used under license.



RYOT® DIGGER TIP

Created with the ease of the user in mind, the Digger™ Tip's solid aluminum teeth do the work for you!



FEATURES:

Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes

Available in Walnut, Rosewood, Maple, Bamboo, Maple with Black Tip, and Walnut with Black Tip

Designed to prevent heat transfer

Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes

Dimensions: 3" L x .25" W