RYOT® Large (3") Wooden Taster with BLACK tip in Maple with Spring



Emptying your taster has never been easier with the innovative RYOT® Spring Taster Bat. Pack your bowl as usual, press down gently to enjoy a mid-smoke stir, press fully to eject the ash when you are finished! At 3” long, these bats are compatible with all RYOT® Large Magnetic Taster Boxes, and are a smart and functional staple for any smoker.



FEATURES:

Durable wooden construction

Designed to prevent heat transfer

Fits all Large standard RYOT® Taster Boxes

Offered in Maple, Rosewood, Walnut, Bamboo, Maple with Black Tip, and Walnut with Black Tip

Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W