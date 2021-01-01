About this product

RYOT® Large Natural Roller Wallet™



The ALL NEW larger and still pocket-friendly RYOT® Roller Wallet™ utilizes our SmellSafe® odor protection and a patent-pending easy load tray design and storage compartment to make rolling as easy as 4-2-0. Pack and Protect with RYOT®.



The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fibre padding that both neutralizes and traps odours in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odours in and the weather out. To re-activate the carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes.



Dimensions: 6" x 3.5"