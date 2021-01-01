RYOT®
RYOT® Long Aluminum Cigarette with Solid Color Mouthpiece
About this product
RYOT® STANDARD CIG
RYOT® Standard cigarette themed taster exhibits an authentic and discreet design. Stamped with the official RYOT® logo and standard solid colored mouthpiece for authenticity. Available in 3” and 2” lengths, in both smooth and digger tip options.
Taster® is used under license.
FEATURES:
Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes
Designed to prevent heat transfer
Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes
Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W
