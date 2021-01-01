About this product

RYOT® STANDARD CIG with DIGGER TIP



RYOT® Standard cigarette themed taster exhibits an authentic and discreet design. Stamped with the official RYOT® logo and standard solid colored mouthpiece for authenticity. Available in 3” and 2” lengths, in both smooth and digger tip options.



Taster® is used under license.



RYOT® DIGGER TIP

Created with the ease of the user in mind, the Digger™ Tip's solid aluminum teeth do the work for you!



FEATURES:

Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes

Designed to prevent heat transfer

Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes

Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W