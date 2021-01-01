RYOT®
RYOT® Removable Pod
About this product
RYOT® Removable Fresh Pods
Removable Fresh Pods by RYOT® are designed to fit in all RYOT® Pack and Protect products or used independently. Not only are the Fresh Pods durable, long-lasting and compact, the RYOT® Fresh Pod will keep your herbs and tobacco fresh and secure.
FEATURES:
Dimensions: 3.75” x 2.25”
Secure Zipper
Strong Velcro Strip with Removable Protective Cover
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!