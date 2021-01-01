Loading…
RYOT®

RYOT® Slym Case™ with SmellSafe® Technology in Classic Camo

About this product

The ALL NEW Slym Case™ with X-Strap™ technology makes carrying your essential portables and accessories a breeze. RYOT® SmellSafe™ Carbon Series™ locks in odors. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and Protect with RYOT®.

The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes.

Dimensions: 6”x 3”x 1.25”

FEATURES:
RYOT® odor absorption SmellSafe™ carbon integrated technology
Locking zipper (Lock not included)
Exclusive X-Strap technology
Removable RYOT® Fresh Pod included
Rugged weather resistant hardshell
Antimicrobial microfiber exterior
