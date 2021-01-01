RYOT®
RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Black
About this product
The RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Black
Our first invention, released in 2000, and still the most popular pocketable system ever designed for glass bats and small vapes. Its elastic loops and rigid shell make it the perfect option to tote your gear no matter the terrain!
RYOT® SmellSafe® - is an activated carbon absorption technology where microscopic charcoal particles are fused together to create an odor protective barrier, blocking unwanted odors from escaping. Combined with our SmellSafe® moisture seal zipper, RYOT® Pack and Protect™ has you ready to roll!
FEATURES:
RYOT® SmellSafe® Technology
Lockable zipper for added security option (Lock not included)
Odor absorption Antimicrobial microfibers
Wallet-like panels to store cash, cards, or papers
Removable, hi-tech freshness pod
Elastic storage loop to secure your taster bat
Stretch gusseted pocket - perfect for any lighter
Includes Poker
US Patent # 6789665
Dimensions: 4.75" L x 2.75" W x 1.5" H
Patent # 6789665
