RYOT® SmellSafe® Large HardCase™ in Black
RYOT® SmellSafe® Large HardCase™ in Black
Meet the RYOT® HardCase™! These compact cases feature ample padding, elastic straps, and a rigid shell to provide safe passage for your favorite hand pipe, vaporizer, or other small valuables. Plus, a convenient carabiner clip keeps all your valuables close at hand! Our enhanced zipper closure provides durable moisture protection and added security for your smoking essentials.
RYOT® SmellSafe® - is an activated carbon absorption technology where microscopic charcoal particles are fused together to create an odor protective barrier, blocking unwanted odors from escaping. Combined with our SmellSafe® moisture seal zipper, RYOT® Pack and Protect™ has you ready to roll!
FEATURES:
Dimensions: 6.5” L x 2.625” W x 2.125” H
RYOT® SmellSafe® Technology
Odor absorption Antimicrobial microfibers
Memory style padding
Lockable zipper for added security option (Lock not included)
Elastic storage loops
2.25” Quick clip carabiner
