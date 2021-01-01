About this product

RYOT® Piper™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Gray



The Piper™ features memory style foam, RYOT® Stick Stop™ silicone pad, lined freshness pouch and durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric RYOT® SmellSafe™ Carbon Series™ locks in odors for discrete storage and transport. Pack and Protect with RYOT®.



The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes.



Includes 2 Removable Padded Inserts



Fresh Pod included



Lockable zipper



Lock included



Dimensions: 7.5” L x 3” W x 5” H