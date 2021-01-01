Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYOT®

RYOT®

RYOT® Wooden Taster Box in Bamboo with Matching Taster

About this product

RYOT® Wooden Taster Box in Bamboo with Matching Taster

Available in an array of high quality woods, the RYOT® Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day!

Taster® is used under license.

FEATURES:
Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes
Durable solid wood and high quality workmanship
Magnetic internal poker storage
Storage for smoking blends
Unique pistol grip design
Fits all standard taster bats
Matching Taster Bat included
Patent # 7717259
Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!