RYOT® Wooden Taster Box in Rosewood with Matching Taster



Available in an array of high quality woods, the RYOT® Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day!



Taster® is used under license.



FEATURES:

Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes

Durable solid wood and high quality workmanship

Magnetic internal poker storage

Storage for smoking blends

Unique pistol grip design

Fits all standard taster bats

Matching Taster Bat included

Patent # 7717259

Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick